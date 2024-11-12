Activists who opposed the agreement with Russia were detained in Abkhazia — protests broke out

Protests broke out in the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia, which is de facto a territory of Georgia. People took to the streets after the detention of activists who clashed with a local deputy.

This is reported by Echo of the Caucasus.

Five men opposed the Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement. According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, they "committed illegal actions" in relation to Deputy Almas Akaba, who supports the project. The conflict occurred near the building of the regional assembly in the capital of the "republic" of Sukhumi after an extraordinary session.

Activists Omar Smir, Gari Kokaya, Almaskhan Ardzinba, Ramaz Jopua and Aslan Gvaramiya were detained. The information was spread on social networks in the evening of November 11. After that, people protested at the building of the State Security Service in Sukhum, where the activists were being held. According to the media, the protesters rammed the car gates there, and then moved to Svobody Square.

The Humist and Kodor bridges and the highway were blocked with the demand to release the detainees. Later it was reported that traffic on the Kodor bridge was restored. The leader of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya first called on the residents of the region to "keep calm and not succumb to provocations." Later, he called an emergency meeting of the local Security Council.

According to the information of the Abkhaz community Respublica, on November 12, all previously blocked roads in Sukhum were unblocked. It is claimed that five detained activists were released.

The agreement on investment activities between Russia and Abkhazia gives Russian companies the right to invest in construction projects in the separatist region. The Abkhaz opposition opposes the document and plans a protest on November 15, the day of its ratification.