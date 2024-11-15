In Abkhazia, rallies against the agreement with Russia continue — people surrounded the parliament

In the self-proclaimed republic of Abkhazia, a rally continues against the investment agreement between Sukhumi and Moscow, which was supposed to be adopted on November 15. Protesters broke into the square near the parliament building in the capital.

This is reported by Echo of Caucasus.

The representative of the opposition Adgur Ardzinba says that a group of deputies allegedly demanded that the speaker remove the issue of the ratification of the Russian-Abkhazian investment agreement from the agenda. The government sees the project as a stimulus for the local economy. At the same time, its opponents consider the agreement a "surrender of the interests" of Abkhazia.

The agreement on investment activities between Russia and Abkhazia gives Russian companies the right to invest in construction projects in the separatist region. Earlier, the local opposition opposed the document and planned a protest on the day of the parliamentariansʼ meeting.

Because of the unrest, the legislative body did not approve the agenda, and the session was canceled. Parliament Speaker Lasha Ashuba noted that some lawmakers "refuse to work in such conditions." However, activists demanded to hold a session and vote against approving the agreement.

The protesters demolished part of the fence and entered the territory adjacent to the parliament. Local communities reported clashes between activists and security forces, with protesters pelting them with eggs and bottles. People stopped the fire engine, which they wanted to use to block the passage formed after the demolition of part of the fence.

The head of the personal guard of the President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania came out to the people. He promised to convey to him the demands of the activists regarding the rejection of the draft investment agreement between Sukhumi and Moscow. Later, as reported by local Telegram channels, tear gas or smoke grenades were used against the demonstrators.

Shots were heard at the site of the action, and there were no casualties. The number of protesters is constantly increasing — they have surrounded a complex of government buildings. Videos posted by local communities show people climbing into the parliament building through windows.

The press service of the president of Bzhaniya reported that the administration is preparing to withdraw from the parliament the draft law on the ratification of the investment agreement between Abkhazia and the Russian Federation. The opposition demands the resignation of the head of state.

Abkhazia spontaneously declared independence from Georgia in 1992. This happened with active military support from Moscow, which led to an open war with Tbilisi. After the five-day war between Russia and Georgia in 2008, the Kremlin recognized the "independence" of the region, although most of the world community still recognizes Georgiaʼs sovereignty over Abkhazia.

