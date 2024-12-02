The Romanian court confirmed the results of the first round of presidential elections

The Constitutional Court of Romania confirmed the results of the first round of presidential elections, which took place on November 24.

In the first round, far-right politician Celin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi won. However, one of the candidates for the presidency Christian Terges, who is supported by the Romanian National Conservative Party, declared the election fraud. So the Constitutional Court of Romania unanimously decided to count all valid and invalid ballots.

Today, the head of the Constitutional Court of Romania, Marian Enake, said that the court unanimously rejected Tergesʼ appeal as unfounded and confirmed the results of the first round of the presidential election.

The second round of presidential elections in Romania will be held on December 8.

Presidential elections in Romania

The first round of presidential elections in Romania took place on November 24. Far-right politician Celin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi made it to the second round. Moreover, Lasconi overtook the current Prime Minister of the country Marcel Čolaka by only 2.7 thousand votes.

At the televised presidential debate on November 18, almost all candidates said that Ukraine would have to cede territory to Russia. Elena Lasconi was the only presidential candidate who spoke against such an idea, Radio Svoboda writes. She said that this would encourage Putin to make new conquests.

Currently, the representative of the National Liberals Klaus Iohannis is the president of Romania. He has been in office for two terms, so he cannot take part in the elections. During his presidency, Romania became a key ally of Ukraine, not only providing training and providing military equipment, including the Patriot anti-missile defense system, but also playing a key role in transporting Ukrainian grain and other agricultural goods to world markets.

