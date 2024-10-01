Ukrainian marines will be trained in Romania

The Parliament of Romania supported the decision of President Klaus Iohannis to create an educational center in the country for the training of Ukrainian marines. 233 MPs voted pro, 18 — against, and 25 abstained.

This was reported by the Romanian news agency Agerpres.

In a letter to the deputies, the president wrote that the continuation of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine actualized the need to strengthen and diversify the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And after the analysis, it turned out that Romania can contribute to the Coalition of Maritime Capabilities by hosting a maritime training center and training Ukrainian marines.

The training center will operate for two years. Great Britain will financially and organizationally support its activities in the first stages.

The parliamentarians also approved another appeal of Klaus Iohannis to them — about the participation of the Romanian army in the NATO security and training support mission for Ukraine — NSATU.

Romania will provide the necessary infrastructure and equipment to make the "Logistics Support Node — Romania" facility operational on the basis of the 71st air base "Kimpia-Turziy". Also, the Armed Forces of Romania will allocate a hundred soldiers for the mission.

In July, Ukraine and Romania signed a security agreement. It envisages, in particular, the development of the potential of the maritime territory of Ukraine, the development of its naval fleet and coordination in the field of maritime security.

