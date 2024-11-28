Votes in the presidential election will be counted in Romania

The Constitutional Court of Romania unanimously decided to count all valid and invalid ballots in the first round of presidential elections.

This was reported by the press service of the court.

The decision was made after the complaint of the failed presidential candidate Christian Terges, who accused the Central Election Commission of falsifications regarding the votes of another candidate Elena Lasconi.

At the same time, the court rejected Sebastian Popescuʼs appeal regarding falsification by another candidate Calin Georgescu.

It is about more than 9 million ballots. According to Romanian laws, in the case of annulment of the election result by the Constitutional Court, a repeat vote will be held on the second Sunday after the date of annulment.

The first round of presidential elections in Romania took place on November 24. Far-right politician Calin Georgescu and liberal pro-European candidate Elena Lasconi made it to the second round. Whatʼs more, Lasconi overtook the current Prime Minister of the country, Marcel Čolaka, by only 2.7 thousand votes.

Currently, the representative of the National Liberals Klaus Iohannis is the president of Romania. He has been in office for two terms, so he cannot participate in the elections. During his presidency, Romania became a key ally of Ukraine, not only providing training and providing military equipment, including the Patriot anti-missile defense system, but also playing a key role in transporting Ukrainian grain and other agricultural goods to world markets.

