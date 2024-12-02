The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the Georgian government not to intimidate protesters with a “Ukrainian scenario”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine responded to Tbilisiʼs statements about the "Maidan scenario", which apparently will not be allowed to take place in Georgia.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the dispersal of the protests, Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze warned that there would be no "Ukrainian Maidan scenario" in the country. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine urged the Georgian government not to involve Kyiv in the internal political processes of its state.

"Ukrainian officials are surprised by the Georgian authoritiesʼ attempts to convince people that the countryʼs European integration is ongoing, while its actions indicate Georgiaʼs turn towards Moscow. The Georgian government should stop scaring its people with the mythical ʼUkrainian scenarioʼ while implementing the ʼBelarusian scenarioʼ in practice,” the department says.

Earlier, Ukraine condemned the violence against protesters in Tbilisi. There, people took to the streets, boycotting the governmentʼs decision to postpone negotiations on the countryʼs accession to the EU. Kyiv called on the authorities to respect the right of Georgians to peaceful protest.

What preceded

Parliamentary elections were held in Georgia in October. According to the Central Election Commission, the pro-ruling pro-Russian party "Georgian Dream — Democratic Georgia" won with 53.9% of the vote. According to Georgian laws, this party gets the right to single-handedly form the government.

The 5% barrier was overcome by four more pro-Western opposition parties. The opposition and the president did not agree with the results, protests began.

On November 28, 2024, the Prime Minister of Georgia Iraklii Kobakhidze declared that Georgia was abandoning negotiations on joining the EU until 2028. He explained that 2028 will supposedly be the time when Georgia will be economically ready to start accession negotiations. After that, new protests began in the country, which are dispersed by the Security Forces.

