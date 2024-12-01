Ukraine cannot be invited to NATO without the occupied territories — Zelenskyi

A part of the territory of Ukraine without the occupied territories cannot be invited to the North Atlantic Alliance, because this would mean recognizing them as Russian, Volodymyr Zelenskyi believes.

During a joint press conference with the President of the European Council, Antonio Koshta, the head of state emphasized that Kyiv will never legally recognize Moscowʼs occupation of Ukrainian regions.

"These are our lands, these are our people. Temporarily occupied parts of Ukraine. Of course, we would very much like to see most [territories] returned through diplomatic channels. I am not sure that Putin understands this, but I want the majority of the civilized world to understand this," says Zelensky.

As for the invitation to NATO, the whole of Ukraine should receive it, not a part of it, the president is convinced. He admitted that during the war , Article 5 of the Treaty of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization cannot operate on all territories of Ukraine. Allies against the risk of their involvement in a conflict with Russia.

In an interview with the British publication Sky News, Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine should receive an invitation to the Alliance within internationally recognized borders. But in order to end the hot phase of the war, it is possible to take part of the territories controlled by the Ukrainian government "under the umbrella". Then other territories can be returned through diplomatic means, Zelenskyy said.

