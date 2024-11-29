The Ministry of Economy explained how employees will be reserved from December 1

Businesses that have not yet upgraded but already have critical status will be able to reserve workers until February 28, 2025. After receiving the status according to the new criteria, they will be able to reserve workers for 12 months.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

From December 1, 2024, the reserving procedure will again be available through the “Diia” portal. In order to reserve its employees, the enterprise must obtain or renew its status as critical according to the new mandatory criteria. The business has more than three months to do so — until the end of February 2025.

Mandatory points for the reservation of employees for the private sector will be the salary criterion and the absence of debts to the budget. The accrued average salary at the enterprise and for the reserved employee must be at least 2.5 times the minimum salary — 20 000 hryvnias as of November 15, 2024.

The government also simplified the mechanism for checking the salaries of employees of critical enterprises who are reserved. If the company wants to book a new or existing specialist from December 1, it is enough for the manager to declaratively confirm on the “Diia” portal that the accrued salary of the employee will be at least 20 000 hryvnias.

However, businesses that submit false employee salary levels will lose their critical status and cannot regain it for at least six months.

What preceded

On October 10, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk declared an inspection of enterprises that have the status of critical importance and, accordingly, the right to reserve employees. It was decided to conduct the audit due to a sharp increase in the number of reserved people — it was supposed to last until November 15, 2024.

Since October 20, “Diia” has suspended the reserving function from mobilization due to an audit. However, already on October 26, the government partially resumed the reservation of conscripts.

Also, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed the cancellation of reservations for enterprises and allowed them to be checked for compliance with the established criteria.

