Removal of sanctions and freezing of the front. What does Trumpʼs special envoyʼs peace plan for Ukraine envisage?

The peace plan proposed by Donald Trumpʼs current special representative for the Russian-Ukrainian war, Keith Kellogg, involves the freezing of the front line and the complete lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

CNN writes about it.

Kellogg laid out his plan back in April in an article for the America First political institute.

The plan states that future American aid — likely in the form of a loan — will be contingent on Ukraine negotiating with Russia, and that the U.S. will arm Ukraine enough to defend itself and stop any further Russian offensives before and after the peace deal.

This plan also provides for the introduction of a tax on the export of Russian energy carriers, the funds from which will go to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The plan states that the United States produces 14 000 155mm artillery shells per month, which Ukraine can use in just 48 hours. Kellogg wants the US to arm Ukraine more, but at the same time admits that they cannot do it.

He also believes that Ukraineʼs NATO membership should be postponed indefinitely "in exchange for a comprehensive and proven peace agreement with security guarantees."

The plan also involves freezing the front line through a ceasefire and establishing a demilitarized zone. For agreeing to this, according to the plan, Russia will receive a limited relaxation of sanctions, and full relaxation — only after signing a peace agreement that will settle Ukraine.

According to the plan, Ukraine will not be required to give up the return of the occupied territories, but it must agree to seek this only through diplomatic means.

What are Trumpʼs plans for the war in Ukraine

During his election campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine "in a one day". After the Republicanʼs victory in the US presidential elections, the WSJ wrote that he had not decided exactly how he planned to end Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Some of his advisers proposed a model where the US would provide arms to the Ukrainians in exchange for Ukraine not joining NATO for 20 years. According to this plan, the front line will be frozen, and both sides will agree on 1,287 kilometers of demilitarized zone.

WSJ noted that all the plans of Trumpʼs advisers refer to the freezing of the conflict and Ukraineʼs temporary refusal to join the Alliance.

Previously, Volodymyr Zelensky repeatedly stressed that Ukraine will defend its integrity and will not cede its territories to Russia. As for NATO, Zelensky considers Ukraineʼs entry into the Alliance a fair "payment" for the fact that the country gave up all its nuclear weapons in 1996. According to him, membership in NATO is currently better than any weapon, including nuclear weapons.

On September 27, Zelensky met with Donald Trump and presented him with a victory plan. According to the Ukrainian leader, the meeting was very meaningful.

