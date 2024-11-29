Reuters: Ukraine asks partners to invite Ukraine to NATO next week

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha urged his NATO colleagues to extend an invitation to Kyiv to join the alliance during a meeting in Brussels next week.

This is stated in the text of the letter, which was reviewed by the Reuters agency.

"We believe that at this stage the invitation should be granted," he wrote.

According to Sybiga, this will be an adequate response of the allies to the constant escalation of the war unleashed by Russia, the latest demonstration of which is the involvement of tens of thousands of North Korean troops and the use of Ukraine as a testing ground.

"I urge you to support the decision to invite Ukraine to join the Alliance as one of the results of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers on December 3-4, 2024," the minister wrote.

What preceded

On October 16, President Zelensky publicly presented the victory plan in detail for the first time, speaking before Ukrainian deputies in the Verkhovna Rada. It contains five points — one of them refers to Ukraineʼs accession to NATO.

Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". According to him, Ukraine does not want to regain the right to be a nuclear power, but in exchange it should receive a "security umbrella" in the form of membership in the Alliance.

In one of the interviews, Zelensky said that Ukraine is now closer to NATO than it was in the past. According to the president, Germany still remains skeptical about Ukraineʼs membership in the bloc.

