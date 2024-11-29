The Air Force: At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 88 Russian drones

On the night of November 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with 132 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of an unknown type. The Air Defense Forces shot down 88 drones, another 41 were lost in location, and one returned to the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

To repel the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, means of radio-electronic warfare and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

Anti-aircraft systems worked in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa regions.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

As a result of the attack, infrastructure, cars, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions of Ukraine.

Russia launched drones from Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Last day, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 76 cruise missiles, three guided air missiles and 35 drones of various types, which Russia used to attack Ukraineʼs energy facilities.

