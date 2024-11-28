The court continued the arrest of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa but reduced the bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended the arrest of the head of Khmelnytskyi MSEС Tetyana Krupa until January 26, 2025. The amount of her bail was reduced once again — from 300 million hryvnias to 280 million hryvnias.

This became known from the broadcast of the court session.

The defense argued that the amount of bail is excessive. In addition, as Transparency International Ukraine writes, Krupaʼs son has already deposited 3 million hryvnias into HACC account from his own funds.

HACC also extended the terms of the pre-trial investigation of Tetyana Krupaʼs case until April 2025. The prosecutors explained that it is necessary to complete various procedural actions — to examine the documents seized after the searches, to conduct examinations and interrogations. In addition, requests for the provision of international legal assistance are being prepared, as Krupaʼs bank accounts and significant sums of money were found abroad.

On October 4, 2024, law enforcement officers searched Tetyana Krupaʼs office and residence and found millions of dollars in cash, as well as undeclared assets and millions in foreign accounts. The law enforcement officers claim that they exposed Krupa and her son — the head of the regional Pension Fund — for illegal enrichment.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Offic Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

