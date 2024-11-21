The court reduced the bail of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa by UAH 200 million

The Appellate Chamber (AC) of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) partially satisfied the complaint of the defenders against the preventive measure of the head of the Khmelnytskyi MSEC Tetyana Krupa. She was kept in custody, but the bail was reduced from 500 million hryvnias to 300 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the press service of AC HACC.

Krupaʼs defense asked to soften the preventive measure for her on the grounds of allegedly illegal detention, reports Transparency International Ukraine. The defenders claimed that the evidence of the crime was allegedly absent, and the risks were not proven by the prosecutor. The womanʼs attempt to throw part of the money out the window during the search was called gossip, because this data was not noted in the protocol.

According to the officialʼs defense, the bail was "excessive", because all her funds and real estate were seized from her and her family. The defense believes that the decision was made in violation of the rules of jurisdiction, so it should be overturned.

Instead, the prosecutor considers the suspicion to be well-founded — in the case of illegal enrichment, there is no need to find out the detailed circumstances, he says. The investigation established the fact of illegal enrichment of 137 million hryvnias.

There is a risk that the suspect will hide from law enforcement officers and destroy evidence, the prosecution emphasizes. The amount of the bail was justified by the prosecutor on the fact that Krupaʼs real property status exceeds that indicated in the declaration and is not known for sure. According to the prosecutorʼs office, they found 150 real estate objects registered to Krupa, her relatives, etc.

During the searches, only almost $6 million in cash was found in Tetyana Krupa and her relatives. In the office of the accused, in addition to funds, they found medical documents with signs of forgery, as well as lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses. In the apartment, valuable jewelry and documents were taken from her, which may indicate money laundering through various business projects. During the searches, the head of MSEC wanted to get rid of part of the money — she threw two bags with $500 000 out the window.

Subsequently, the publication Censor.NET stated that Krupa was involved in providing disability groups to 51 officials of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office. Because of this, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office Oleksiy Oliynyk was dismissed at his own request, and on October 22, Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin also resigned.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.