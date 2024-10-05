In Khmelnytskyi, the head of Center of Medical Expertise was detained on suspicion of illegal enrichment for millions of dollars

Law enforcement officers detained the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Center for Medical and Social Expertise Tetiana Krupa on suspicion of illegal enrichment for millions of dollars. During the searches, she and her relatives found only almost $6 million in cash.

The State Bureau of Investigation and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office write about this.

$100,000, medical documents with signs of forgery, as well as lists of "evaders" with names and fictitious diagnoses were found in Tetyana Krupaʼs office.

$5,244,000, €300,000, and more than 5 million hryvnias, as well as jewelry and documents that may indicate money laundering through various business projects, were taken from her home. During the searches, the head of the center of medical expertise wanted to get rid of part of the money — she threw two bags with $500,000 out the window.

The defendant did not include all this money in her annual declarations. The funds were recognized as material evidence and handed over to the bank for safekeeping. The prosecutor submitted a motion to the court for their arrest.

Now they are deciding the question of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention for the suspect.

Law enforcement officers are also checking on what grounds the suspectʼs relatives acquired a large number of real estate objects abroad and in Ukraine, an elite car fleet, corporate rights and almost $2.3 million in foreign bank accounts.

