The prosecutorʼs office wants to hand over the case of the ex-director of “Ukravtodor” Nowak to Poland

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have sent a request to Poland to take over the criminal prosecution against the ex-director of “Ukravtodor” Slawomir Nowak.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (OGP) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

The message does not specify the name of the person involved, but it is clear from the details of the case that it is about Nowak.

In their petition, Ukrainian law enforcement officers ask their Polish colleagues to take over the criminal prosecution of Nowak, who did not comply with the decision of the Ukrainian courts and went abroad.

Nowak is suspected of willful non-execution of court decisions and orders that have entered into force, and of obstructing their execution (Part 3 of Article 382 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, during 2017-2019, the official deliberately did not comply with the decision of the local and Supreme Courts of Ukraine regarding the reinstatement of the head of the Highway Service in one of the regions and actively obstructed justice.

Other investigations about Nowak

Ukrainian law enforcement officers together with their Polish colleagues are investigating Nowakʼs actions in 2016-2019. He is suspected of using his official position and misappropriating the funds of international organizations intended for the repair of roads in Ukraine. In Poland, Nowak faces up to 15 years in prison.

On July 20, 2020, in Poland, employees of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau detained Slawomir Nowak, an entrepreneur from Gdańsk and former commander of the military unit of the Polish Special Forces GROM Dariusz Zawadka.

On July 22, a court in Poland arrested Nowak and his accomplices for three months. On July 30, NABU informed about the suspicion of the sixth probable participant of the scheme. On August 4, another businessman was detained in Poland.

In January 2021, the Ukrainian State Bureau of Investigation sent to Poland a written suspicion against Nowak of non-compliance with the court decision on the reinstatement of the head of the Highway Service in one of the regions of Ukraine.

On April 12, the Warsaw court released Nowak. Prosecutors said there was a risk of failure of the case in general. In July 2021, new corruption charges were brought against Nowak in Poland.

