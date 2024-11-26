“Khortytsia” OTG: Ukrainian defenders repelled the invaders from Kupyansk

The Defense Forces of Ukraine pushed back the Russians from Kupyansk and control the situation on the approaches to the city.

This was reported on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group (OTG) Nazar Voloshyn.

He emphasized that the Kupyansk direction remains under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The invaders are trying to pass in small assault groups and accumulate.

"It was possible to stabilize the situation in that direction, and the enemy from the city [Kupyansk] was pushed back," says Voloshyn.

He added that equipment and military personnel trying to cross to the other bank of the Oskil River near Kupyansk were immediately destroyed.

"Everything there is under the control of our Defense Forces. Even if some groups cross in the number of eight or ten people, then from this number, about two or three go ashore. In other words, the enemy is destroyed there as well," Voloshyn said.

What is known about the Russian assault on Kupyansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that on November 13, the Russians tried to break through the defenses in the Kupyansk direction.

Assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used approximately 15 pieces of equipment, including tanks, armored fighting vehicles and a UR-77 demining installation.

At the same time, part of the Russian soldiers were in the uniform of the Armed Forces. The Defense Forces then stopped this attack.

In the evening of the same day, the DeepState project wrote that two columns of enemy equipment advanced from the Limanu Persho district in Kupyansk to the Svatove highway.

The first column was broken up in the forest, and the second apparently managed to reach the area of Svativska Street without hindrance. However, when the Russians left for Nekrasova Street, they were attacked by the Defense Forces and part of the troops were destroyed.

The Center for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine denied the information about the presence of Russians in Kupyansk.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.