DeepState wrote that a convoy of Russians entered Kupyansk. The Armed Forces deny it

The information about the occupation of the village of Illinka (Donetsk region) and the presence of Russian troops in the city of Kupyansk (Kharkiv region) is not true.

This was reported by the Strategic Communications Center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Kupyansk is completely under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The settlement of Illinka in the Donetsk region is also under Ukrainian control. There are constant battles with the enemy on its outskirts, but our units are firmly holding their positions," the message reads.

What is known about the Russian assault on Kupyansk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine previously reported that on November 13, starting at 2:30 p.m., the Russian invaders made an attempt to break through the defenses in the Kupyansk direction.

Assault groups attacked the positions of the Ukrainian defenders in four waves. In total, the enemy used about 15 units of equipment. In particular, tanks, armored combat vehicles and the UR-77 demining installation.

At the same time, some of the Russian soldiers were dressed in uniforms of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which violates the laws and rules of warfare and is a war crime.

"With skillful and decisive actions, our defenders stopped the enemy, destroyed all his armored vehicles and eliminated a significant part of the manpower," the message read.

In the evening of the same day, the DeepState project wrote that two columns of enemy equipment advanced from the Lyman Pershyi district in Kupyansk to the Svatove highway.

The first column was broken up in the forest, and the second apparently managed to reach the area of Svativska Street without hindrance. However, when they went to Nekrasov Street, they were attacked by the Defense Forces.

"Thanks to the efforts of UAV 116 mechanized troops, 14 mechanized troops and allied units, it was possible to destroy part of the landing party," the project reported.

And at night, the project declared the occupation of Illinka.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.