In 2024, law enforcement officers detained 179 arsonists who were recruited by Russian special services through Telegram channels.

This is reported by the National Police.

Detainees set fire to military vehicles, railway infrastructure, and state enterprises.

In addition, operatives seized 4 247 firearms, discovered 137 caches of weapons, and exposed 903 cases of illegal weapons sales.

In Ukraine, since the beginning of summer, military vehicles have been burned en masse. This is usually done by Ukrainians at the behest of Russians, who offer to set fire to cars for money and record it on camera. Then the Russian media spread these videos and photos, saying that it was allegedly disgruntled Ukrainians setting fire to the cars of military commissariat workers, thus opposing the mobilization.

In November, law enforcement officers detained a man who tried to set fire to a helicopter of the Armed Forces.

Attacks on the orders of the Russian Federation also happen abroad. In particular, the trial of seven men, who are suspected of setting fire to a commercial facility related to Ukraine, is ongoing in Britain.

