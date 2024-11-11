Law enforcement officers detained men who tried to burn down a helicopter of the Armed Forces

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National Police detained five men who planned to set fire to a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and electric substations.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, three youths aged 17 and 18 were red-handedly arrested in the Kirovohrad region, who broke into the military airfield, where they tried to burn down a helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the order of the Russian special services. They also planned to destroy one of the key power stations in the region.

According to SBU, a recidivist who burned a military jeep was exposed in the Poltava region. Previously, he was prosecuted for stealing a car, and in the fall of 2024, this figure received an order from the Russian Federation to set fire to the vehicles of the Armed Forces.

In the Cherkasy region, a 34-year-old resident of the region was arrested for setting fire to a transformer substation that provided railway traffic.

All were informed of suspicion under three articles: sabotage, obstruction of the armed forces, intentional destruction or damage to property. All the accused are in custody. They face life imprisonment.

