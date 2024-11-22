In Britain, a man confessed to setting fire to a Ukraine-related business in the interests of the Russian Federation

Briton Jake Reeves admitted that he set fire to a London commercial facility connected to Ukraine at the behest of Russia.

Reuters writes about it.

Reeves, 22, pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court in London to a charge of setting fire to a premises belonging to “Mr X” on an industrial estate in east London in March.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving material benefit from a foreign intelligence service under Britainʼs new National Security Act (NSA).

The case involving Reeves has been under investigation since April 2024. There are a total of seven characters in it. The investigation claims that they attacked a real estate object that "belonged to a Ukrainian."

Last month, another suspect in the case, 20-year-old Dylan Earle, also pleaded guilty to arson and acts for the benefit of a foreign power.

Three other men also deny aggravated arson charges, and another suspect has yet to enter a plea. The seventh man denies the allegations that he knew about the terrorist acts but did not report them to the police.

A trial on the remaining charges is expected to take place in June 2025, after which Earl and Reeves will be sentenced.

