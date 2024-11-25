The Central Election Commission recognized Tamila Tasheva as the elected member of parliament

The Central Election Commission (CEC) recognized the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea Tamila Tasheva as an elected MP of Ukraine from the "Voice" party.

This was reported by CEC.

In October 2024, MP from "Voice" Oleh Makarov died. After that, CEC recognized Ivan Prymachenko, the co-founder of the online platform Prometheus, as an elected MP, but he submitted an application to renounce his deputy mandate. Therefore, CEC recognized Prymachenko as having not acquired a MPʼs mandate.

Tamila Tasheva

At the same time, the Commission recognized Tamila Tasheva, included in the election list of the "Voice" political party under the following number 26, as an elected MP of Ukraine in the extraordinary parliamentary elections on July 21, 2019.

In addition, Tasheva previously said that she does not plan to become a member of the Peopleʼs Republic — she believes that she is needed in her position as post-ancestor.

Who is Tamila Tasheva

Tamila Tasheva was born in 1985 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) in a family of evicted Crimean Tatars. Since 1991, after the return of her family from Uzbekistan to Crimea, she lived in Simferopol, graduated from the Faculty of Oriental Languages of the Tavriya University. She was an active participant in the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2014, after the annexation of Crimea, Tasheva together with like-minded people created the public organization "Crimea SOS", its mission is to help internally displaced persons from Crimea and Donbas and monitor human rights violations in the occupied territories.

In April 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Tasheva as the permanent representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea.

On February 20, 2019, Tasheva was awarded the Order of Princess Olha III degree "For civic courage, selfless defense of the constitutional principles of democracy, human rights and freedoms, manifested during the Revolution of Dignity, fruitful public and volunteer activity”.

