The UN mission recorded 376 cases of war-related sexual violence in Ukraine

From February 24, 2022 to August 31, 2024, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission documented 376 cases of war-related sexual violence in Ukraine.

The UN notes that more than half of the documented cases concern men — mostly those who were tortured in captivity in the occupied territories of Ukraine or in Russia. 262 men, 104 women, 10 minor girls and two boys suffered from the actions of the Russians.

War-related sexual violence is a violation of international law. Victims of such violence need comprehensive support for recovery, including support from society in general, the UN notes.

The organization reported that the "16 days of activism against gender-based violence" campaign is being launched in Ukraine against the background of the war.

In October 2024, the UNʼs independent international commission to investigate violations in Ukraine established that the Russian authorities are committing torture, which is classified as crimes against humanity — in particular, they use sexual violence as a form of torture.