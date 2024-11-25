The drone coalition will allocate €1.8 billion to Ukraine by the end of the year

The international drone coalition will allocate €1.8 billion to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

On October 31, the first meeting of the steering group of the coalition was held in Riga, which united 17 countries: Australia, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, New Zealand, Poland, France, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Ukraine.

Yes, Latvia will allocate €20 million this year to the drone coalition: at least €10 million for purchases from the domestic industry and €5 million for joint purchases within the coalition.

In addition, Ukraine signed an agreement with Latvian partners on the training of the Ukrainian military in the drone piloting program.

The drone coalition for Ukraine was launched on February 17, 2024 as part of the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format). Latvia and Great Britain acted as co-leaders of the initiative.

