On the night of November 24, the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the S-400 air defense radar station of the Russians.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the missile forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces attacked the anti-aircraft missile division 1490 of the 6th anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Russian Army in Kurshchyna. A successful hit to the S-400 anti-aircraft missile complex was recorded there.

The General Staff noted that this Russian unit attacked land-based stationary targets, including civilian residents and infrastructure in front-line territories.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that night about the attack by drones, but it was not about missiles. At the same time, the governor of the Kursk region wrote about the downing of two missiles.

C-400 complexes are modern installations. They were put into service with the Russian army in 2007. At the same time, they can track up to 80 targets, launch missiles at a higher speed (1 190 meters per second), at a higher altitude and at greater distances. The declared range is 400 kilometers. However, the former spokesman of the Air Force Command Yuriy Ignat said that this is probably a traditional exaggeration of the manufacturer, and the guaranteed range is 250 kilometers.

