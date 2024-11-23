The Cabinet of Ministers limited the period of validity of some postponements from mobilization

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made changes to the order of reservation from mobilization. The deferrals issued by the Ministry of Economy and through the “Diia” portal will expire in February.

This is stated in Government Resolution No. 1332 of November 22, 2024.

The document specifies that such deferrals are valid for the period for which they were granted, but no later than February 28, 2025. The text of the resolution states that the postponements will be canceled if:

their validity period has expired;

the enterprise stopped producing goods, performing work or providing services to meet the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces;

the enterprise has lost the status of critical importance;

liquidated the body of state power, local self-government, enterprises, institutions and organizations;

the conscript resigned from such an institution (does not apply in case of transfer from one position to another);

temporary termination of the employment contract of a conscript with an enterprise, institution, organization;

the demining operator did not perform humanitarian demining work for half a year.

The resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers will enter into force on December 1, 2024. Some of the points are valid from the moment of publication of the document.

The Law on Mobilization in Ukraine entered into force on May 18, 2024. Babel told in detail and explained what it envisions.

In the latest update of the "Reserve+" application for conscripts, a service for registration of an online postponement of mobilization is available. In case of a positive answer, this status will be reflected in the electronic military document.

On November 20, the Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12104 in two readings, which gives the right to postpone mobilization for people whose relatives died or went missing during the war.

