The Verkhovna Rada supported the postponement and demobilization for relatives of those killed or missing in war

The Verkhovna Rada immediately supported in two readings draft law No. 12104, which gives the right to postpone mobilization for people whose relatives died or went missing in the war.

MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

304 MPs voted for the draft law. It should remove legal uncertainty about the grounds for deferment of conscription for women and men whose close relatives have been killed or are missing in action.

Close relatives mean a husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother or relatives (consanguineous, non-consanguineous) brothers and sisters.

The draft law proposes to amend clause 4 of the third part of article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization and Mobilization Training" and to put it in a wording that provides for the right to postponement in such cases.

Also, the parliament as a whole voted in favor of draft law No. 11531, which gives the right to exemption from military service to those whose half-brother or sister died or went missing during hostilities.

The Law on Mobilization in Ukraine entered into force on May 18, 2024. Babel told and explained in detail what it envisions.

In August, the parliament supported a postponement of mobilization for non-native relatives of soldiers killed in the war. The president signed it in September.

