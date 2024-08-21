The Ukrainian Parliament supported the postponement of non-consanguineous relatives of soldiers who died in the war

On August 21, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) voted at the same time in the first and second reading of draft law No. 11391, which provides for a postponement of mobilization for non-consanguineous relatives of military personnel killed in the war.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

In the second reading, a total of 310 MPs supported the document.

In the previous edition of the law on mobilization, it was noted that mobilization is not subject to conscripts whose close relatives (husband, wife, son, daughter, father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, or biological (consanguineous, non-consanguineous) brother or sister died or went missing under time of participation in hostilities.

However, during subsequent changes to this norm, the words "(non-consanguineous) brother/sister" were removed. After that, a petition was registered on the presidentʼs website with a request to correct the legislation in this part.