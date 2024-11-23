Lithuania will finance the production of Ukrainian long-range drones, in particular the “Palyanitsa” project.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

On November 23, in Vilnius, the defense ministers of Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum on the creation of a mechanism to support the security and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This will open an opportunity for Lithuanian investments in the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex and expand the strategic partnership between the countries.

This is a long-term agreement, within which the first tranche of €10 million has already been agreed, it will arrive in the near future.

At the meeting, the defense ministers of the countries also discussed key priorities for 2025: training and equipping Ukrainian brigades, providing them with ammunition, air defense equipment, and developing cooperation in the defense industry.

At the beginning of November, Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum that provides for the joint production of drones. In addition to the production of UAVs and components for them, the countries will work on the production of ammunition and components, electronic warfare equipment, as well as develop advanced technologies.

