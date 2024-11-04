News

Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to jointly produce drones

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum that provides for the joint production of drones (UAVs).

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The document was signed by Umerov, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin and the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.

In addition to the production of UAVs and components for them, the countries will work on the production of ammunition and components, electronic warfare equipment, as well as develop advanced technologies.

During the meeting, the politicians also discussed specific ways of deepening cooperation between the countries. Among the topics are plans for 2025 aimed at even greater military aid to Ukraine.

