Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to jointly produce drones

Ukraine and Lithuania signed a memorandum that provides for the joint production of drones (UAVs).

This was reported by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

The document was signed by Umerov, the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin and the Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Laurinas Kaschyunas.

In addition to the production of UAVs and components for them, the countries will work on the production of ammunition and components, electronic warfare equipment, as well as develop advanced technologies.

During the meeting, the politicians also discussed specific ways of deepening cooperation between the countries. Among the topics are plans for 2025 aimed at even greater military aid to Ukraine.

In December 2023, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that in 2024, Ukraine plans to produce one million drones.

At the beginning of October 2024, the government approved a decree that allows the creation of certified private schools for the training of drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.

