Reuters: Trump may appoint Richard Grenell as special envoy on the Russian-Ukrainian war

The US President-elect Donald Trump may create the post of special envoy on the Russian-Ukrainian war and appoint former US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to the post.

Reuters writes about this with reference to four sources.

During Trumpʼs first presidential term, in 2018-2020, Grenell was the US ambassador to Germany. In February-May 2020, he served as the director of the US National Intelligence Service.

Richard Grennell. Reuters / Brian Snyder / File Photo

Grenellʼs supporters note his long diplomatic career and deep knowledge of European countries, writes Reuters. In addition to serving as ambassador to Germany, Grenell also served as the US presidentʼs special representative for peace talks in Serbia and Kosovo in 2020.

But, as Reuters writes, not everyone may like his views on Ukraine. At a Bloomberg roundtable in July 2024, Grenell advocated the creation of "autonomous zones" as a means of resolving the Russian-Ukrainian war. He also said that he would not support Ukraine joining NATO in the "near future."

Currently, there is no post of a special envoy on the Russian-Ukrainian war in the US administration, but Trump is "seriously considering" the possibility of creating one. However, there is no guarantee that Grenell will agree to embrace her.

Trump-appointed press secretary Caroline Leavitt declined to comment, as did Grenell. Trump himself did not comment on his possible appointment either.

On November 13, the pro-republican TV channel Fox News reported that Trump may appoint a special envoy for negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine. According to sources of the TV channel, "a person with great authority" will be appointed to the position — the name was not specified.