The NASAMS air defense system, which Canada promised almost 2 years ago, is already in Ukraine

The American-made anti-missile defense system NASAMS, which the Canadian government promised to purchase for the Armed Forces at the beginning of last year, was delivered to Ukraine.

Canadian Defense Minister Bill Blair reported this, CBC News reports.

"I canʼt give you more information on that for operational security reasons, but we were able to finally deliver it — and I think thatʼs going to make a big difference because it will allow them to protect communities," Blair said.

Canada declared this delivery in January 2023. The country allocated 406 million Canadian dollars (over $290 million) for the purchase of the system.

However, as CBC News writes, the Canadian government did not transfer funds to Washington to pay for the system and start the process until March 2023.

Washington could not begin contract negotiations with the producers until it had its own and Canadian funds in hand, and Congressional approval for the purchase. Congress gave the green light in May 2023.

NASAMS is a mobile anti-aircraft missile complex designed to combat missiles, aircraft and other air targets at low and medium altitudes.

