In “Reserve+” it will be possible to pay a fine for violation of military registration

Olha Bereziuk
The Ministry of Defense plans to add the function of paying a fine for violating the rules of military accounting to the "Reserve+" application.

The Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said this in an interview with Channel 24.

Currently in Ukraine, conscripts who have violated the rules of military registration can be fined from 17 000 to 25 000 hryvnias. But now this fine cannot be paid in electronic format.

According to Chernohorenko, they want to develop a functionality for paying such fines in the "Rezerve+" application.

"Many people do not want to go to the territorial recruit center (TRC) for this, to take a receipt. There is a technical possibility to pay fines in "Rezerve+", there is even a draft law that when a person voluntarily issues a receipt, he receives a 50% discount on the fine, by analogy with the violation of state traffic rules," Chernohorenko said.

She also added that if the peopleʼs deputies pass the draft law by the end of the year, then at the beginning of next year "Reserve+" will have such a function.

