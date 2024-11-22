In “Reserve+” it will be possible to pay a fine for violation of military registration

The Ministry of Defense plans to add the function of paying a fine for violating the rules of military accounting to the "Reserve+" application.

The Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko said this in an interview with Channel 24.

Currently in Ukraine, conscripts who have violated the rules of military registration can be fined from 17 000 to 25 000 hryvnias. But now this fine cannot be paid in electronic format.

According to Chernohorenko, they want to develop a functionality for paying such fines in the "Rezerve+" application.

"Many people do not want to go to the territorial recruit center (TRC) for this, to take a receipt. There is a technical possibility to pay fines in "Rezerve+", there is even a draft law that when a person voluntarily issues a receipt, he receives a 50% discount on the fine, by analogy with the violation of state traffic rules," Chernohorenko said.

She also added that if the peopleʼs deputies pass the draft law by the end of the year, then at the beginning of next year "Reserve+" will have such a function.

"Reserve+" is an application from the Ministry of Defense, which was launched on May 18, 2024. It provides access to information in the registry of conscripts "Oberih", in which conscripts can update their data, as in the TRC or administrative service center.

On June 18, military registration documents with a QR code appeared in "Reserve+", and on June 26, the status of reservation from mobilization. And on November 9, the application launched the registration of a postponement.

