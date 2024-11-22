The Russians shot five captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar

Near Vuhledar (Donetsk region), the Russian military shot five captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on October 2, Russian military personnel stormed the positions of the Armed Forces near Vuhledar. The occupiers captured five unarmed Ukrainian defenders.

They killed one of them in a forest lane, and four were taken to the road under the sights of automatic weapons and also shot.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the prosecutorʼs office has been investigating 53 criminal proceedings on the facts of the shooting of 177 defenders of Ukraine by the Russians. The vast majority of them were registered in 2024 — 37 criminal proceedings for the shooting of 109 people.

