The Russians shot five captured soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Vuhledar

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Near Vuhledar (Donetsk region), the Russian military shot five captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

According to the investigation, on October 2, Russian military personnel stormed the positions of the Armed Forces near Vuhledar. The occupiers captured five unarmed Ukrainian defenders.

They killed one of them in a forest lane, and four were taken to the road under the sights of automatic weapons and also shot.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The maximum penalty is life imprisonment.

