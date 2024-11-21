The first school of the UAV operators was created in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine created the first training school for the UAV operators.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The school was created on the basis of one of the educational centers — specialists are already being trained there. The military is trained on approximately 10 different types of unmanned ground robotic systems — logistical, special, and engineering.

Operators are trained according to a special program, they acquire the appropriate military accounting specialty. They also use UGC training samples. The goal is for operators to know about the operation of the kits not only in theory, but also to have practical skills and abilities.

The head of the Department of Innovative Activities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Vitaliy Dobryanskyi noted that the introduction of innovations in the training of the UGC operators is one of the ways to develop the Ukrainian army. In the future, they want to scale and improve the project to increase its efficiency.

In early October, the government approved a decree that allows the creation of certified private schools for the training of drone operators. This decision was made due to the fact that dozens of private UAV pilot training centers have appeared in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, but their activities are not regulated. So now educational institutions will be able to get a certificate and officially train drone operators.

