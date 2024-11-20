Russian actor and propagandist Mashkov was convicted in absentia in Ukraine

In Ukraine, the Russian actor-Putinist Volodymyr Mashkov, who called for the capture of Ukraine, was sentenced to 10 years in absentia.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

He was found guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including war propaganda and encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.

Also, Mashkovʼs 100 m² apartment in the elite district of Odesa, on the sea coast, was confiscated.

Mashkov is one of the Russian propagandists who often speaks at mass rallies in support of a full-scale war against Ukraine, where he also called for continued strikes on Ukrainian territories, in particular on civilian infrastructure.

And in December 2023, the actor was appointed co-head of Putinʼs "electoral headquarters" in the presidential elections in the Russian Federation. Then he traveled through Russia and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, where he promoted pro-Putin ideology and glorified the occupation groups of Russia.

Currently, the perpetrator is hiding in Russia, the trial was held without his participation, and Ukrainian law enforcement officers are working to bring Mashkov to criminal responsibility for the crimes committed.

In May 2023, SBU notified Mashkov of suspicion under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The indictment on these facts has already been sent to the court.

In March of this year, SBU collected new evidence of the subversive activities of the Russian actor Volodymyr Mashkov.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.