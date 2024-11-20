The number of dead due to shelling on November 18 has increased in Odesa

On November 18, the Russian military hit Odesa with an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile. The number of dead in the city has increased to 11 people.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov.

A man died in the city hospital. Medics fought for his life, but the injuries were very severe. In total, 43 people were injured that day, including four children and 14 law enforcement officers.

Ten people died immediately on the spot, including seven policemen (investigators and an employee of the police convoy service), a medic and two local residents.

Telegram / ДСНС

The Odesa Regional Prosecutorʼs Office is conducting a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On the approach to Odesa at 11:45 a.m. on November 18, anti-aircraft defense shot down an enemy UAV "Orlan-10", which was probably conducting aerial reconnaissance. And around 12:00, the Russians launched a ballistic missile. It was also shot down by air defense, but the debris fell into the residential sector of the cityʼs Prymorsky district. A dormitory, a high-rise building, an administrative building and cars were damaged there.

