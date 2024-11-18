Russian attack on Odesa. The number of dead has increased to 10, including 7 policemen

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased to ten.

This was reported by the National Police.

Among the dead were seven policemen (investigators and an employee of the police convoy service), a medic and two local residents. In addition, another 43 people were injured, including four children and 14 law enforcement officers.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs writes that the strike damaged a dormitory, a high-rise building, an administrative building, and cars.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the city was attacked with an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile. It was shot down by the Air Defense Forces, but the debris fell into the residential sector of the cityʼs Prymorsky district.

In addition, at 11:45 a.m. on the approach to Odesa, the air defense equipment shot down an enemy UAV "Orlan-10", which was probably conducting aerial reconnaissance.

