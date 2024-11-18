The Russians hit Odesa with ballistics. 8 people died

Russian troops attacked Odesa with a ballistic missile. 8 people died.

The mayor of the city Hennadiy Trukhanov declared this.

According to him, the attack came on a residential building — an area of business activity.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper added that 18 people were injured, including one child. Four people are in serious condition.

The monitoring service monitor writes that an “Iskander-M” ballistic missile was launched over the city. The Air Force also warned of the threat of ballistics.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.