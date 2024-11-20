WP: The US to give Ukraine anti-personnel mines to stop Russian offensive

The US President Joe Biden authorized the transfer of anti-personnel mines to Ukraine to strengthen its defenses against the onslaught of Russian invaders.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to sources.

The Biden administration is "deeply concerned" by Russian assaults on the front in Ukraine in recent weeks and sees an urgent need to blunt the progress of the occupiers. The Pentagon believes that mines are one of the most beneficial steps the US can take now.

The type of anti-personnel mines that Ukraine will receive is called "unsustainable" because the mines self-destruct or lose their battery charge within days or weeks, reducing the danger to civilians.

Washington did not want to give Ukraine antipersonnel mines earlier because of the "unacceptably high risk to the civilian population". Both the US White House and arms control organizations expressed concern.

A Ukrainian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, welcomed such a decision by the US with the words:

"Russia still uses them."

Meanwhile, the international human rights organization Human Rights Watch condemned the transfer of such mines, saying that "this is a shocking and devastating development" because of the danger to civilians.