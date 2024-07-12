The Security Service of Ukraine is preparing evidence for the Hague of Russiaʼs massive use of anti-personnel mines against civilians

The SBU is preparing an evidence base for The Hague regarding the mass use of anti-personnel mines by the Russians against the civilian population of Ukraine, which is a deliberate violation of international law, laws and customs of war.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,000 civilians have been injured by enemy explosive devices, of which 297 have died. There are many children among them.

The investigation by the Security Service of Ukraine established that the Russians purposefully set mine traps near or on the territory of populated areas in the war zone.

To disguise ammunition, the Russian military uses various household items, including childrenʼs toys and candy boxes.

Russian saboteurs also very often set up minefields to cover their retreat from the frontline areas and from the border of Ukraine.

Most of the facts of the use of mine traps by the Russians against the civilian population were recorded in the territories of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

These are high-explosive and fragmentation anti-personnel mines of the type:

PFM-1 is a pressure ammunition (known as a "petal"). Due to its specific shape, it is inconspicuous in the area. In most cases, during the detonation of such a mine, a person receives significant injuries to the legs, which can lead to death;

PMN-2 is also a pressure ammunition. Usually, during its explosion, a person is torn off the limb with which he stepped on the mine;

OZM-72 is a pop-out circular-detonation munition (known as a "frog mine"). When triggered, it "jumps" to a height of almost a meter and hits with fragments in a radius of 25 meters;

MON-50 is an anti-personnel mine of directed action, prohibited by the Ottawa Convention.

Within the multi-episode criminal proceedings under part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war) are being investigated to bring war criminals to justice.