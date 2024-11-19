Scholzʼs fellow party members will hold a meeting without his participation — they will discuss the candidacy for the post of chancellor

The leadership of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) is planning a meeting on the evening of November 19. It will take place without Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by Spiegel, citing its sources in party circles.

The official purpose of the conference is to discuss "organizational issues" of the election campaign. According to the publication, the members of the political force will determine whether they share a common opinion regarding Scholzʼs candidacy for the position of chancellor.

According to Spiegel, Olaf Scholz himself will not be present at the meeting. He is at the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and will leave in the evening German time.

The official wants to re-lead the SPD in the election campaign as a candidate for the position of chancellor. Until now, his colleagues from the police force supported him in this. However, more and more people seem to be opposing Scholzʼs retention of office. This position is most actively supported by the ex-leader of the SPD Sigmar Gabriel.

Many politicians of the Social Democratic Party of Germany see Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as a new chancellor candidate. He is called " the most popular German politician " who "stands for action". At the same time, the pressure on Scholz is growing, the publication writes.

Previously, the SPD members directly urged him not to run for office again. This is apparently necessary so that the political force does not lose in the early elections. Colleagues believe that Scholz was unable to unite people and convey the idea of leadership to them.

Collapse of the coalition in Germany

On November 6, Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner, accusing him of irresponsibility, selfishness and acting in favour of only his Free Democratic Party, which was one of three in the governmentʼs governing coalition. Lindner said that the Free Democrats are leaving the coalition and taking all their ministers.

Scholz made the decision due to differences with Lindner in budgetary, financial and economic policy. German media reported that the tripartite coalition could not decide what to do with the 2025 budget.

On November 7, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier dismissed three government officials. They are Finance Minister Christian Lindner, Justice Minister Marco Buschmann and Education Minister Bettini Stark-Watzinger.

The collapse of the coalition in Germany can destabilize the political situation. The crisis may also strengthen opposition parties, including the pro-Russian Alternative for Germany. AdN has an anti-migrant rhetoric, advocates the preservation of "traditional values", and also criticizes the EU and aid to Ukraine. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier informed about readiness to hold early elections.

The Reuters agency wrote that Germany will be able to provide most of the €4 billion promised to Ukraine, even if the budget for 2025 is not approved in time after the collapse of the coalition government.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier agreed with the parliamentʼs proposal to hold early elections to the Bundestag on February 23, 2025. The Bundestag will work as usual until December 16, 2024, when the deputies will vote for the confidence of the government.

If the result of this vote is negative, it will provide grounds to dissolve the parliament. By law, the German president has 21 days after the vote to do so. If the Bundestag is dissolved, new deputies must be elected no later than 60 days later.

