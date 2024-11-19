The death toll from the Russian attack has once again increased in Hlukhiv

The number of people killed in an attack by Russians on the evening of November 18 increased to 12 people, including an 8-year-old boy, in Hlukhiv (Sumy region).

This is reported to the State Emergency Service.

Also, as of 1:15 p.m., 11 victims are known, two of them are children.

The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Late in the evening of November 18, Russian troops attacked Hlukhiv with two Shahed drones. One of the dormitories came under attack, it was hit around 11:30 p.m. The building is partially destroyed.

The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people.

