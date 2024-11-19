Russians attacked a hostel in the Sumy region — there are casualties, among them a child

Late in the evening of November 18, Russian troops attacked the city of Hlukhiv in the Sumy region with two Shahed drones. One of the hostels came under attack — seven people died, including an 8-year-old boy.

This was reported by Sumy Regional Government and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Another 12 people were injured, including two children.

Сумська обласна прокуратура / Facebook

The Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office clarified that the Russians attacked the dormitory around 11:20 p.m. on November 18. Investigations were started on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people.

Rescue operations are ongoing. There may still be people under the rubble, the consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified.

