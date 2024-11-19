Russia said that they detained the “bombers” of Trankovskyʼs car. He is the head of the staff of missile ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

FSB informed about the detention of two people in Crimea who allegedly blew up the car of the head of staff of the 41st brigade of missile ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Valery Trankovsky.

Propaganda media TASS writes about it.

The detainees are a 38-year-old resident of Sevastopol and a 47-year-old resident of Yalta. TASS also published a video of the "confessions" of the detainees. On it, the man claims that he was recruited by SBU in the summer of 2023 and that he was the one who planted the explosives under the car and activated it remotely.

The woman says that she was following the car and informed the curator about its location.

What preceded

Trankovskyʼs car was blown up in Sevastopol on the night of November 13. His legs were torn off, the soldier died from blood loss.

Trankovsky is a war criminal who ordered the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea at civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, he shelled Vinnytsia with Kalibr missiles in July 2022, when 29 civilians were killed. He also repeatedly shelled Odesa and other peaceful cities, as a result of which many civilians died.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.