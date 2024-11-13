Babel sources: In Sevastopol, SBU blew up the head of the staff of missile ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet Trankovsky

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) liquidated in occupied Sevastopol the chief of staff of the 41st brigade of missile ships and boats of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation Valery Trankovsky.

This was reported to Babel by sources in SBU.

On the morning of November 13, a number of Russian Telegram channels wrote about the car bombing in Sevastopol.

Our sources reported that this explosion was a special operation of the SBU. As a result of the explosion, the Russian captainʼs legs were torn off, he died from blood loss.

Trankovsky is a war criminal who ordered the launch of cruise missiles from the Black Sea at civilian targets in Ukraine. In particular, he shelled Vinnytsia with “Kalibr” missiles in July 2022, when 29 civilians were killed. He also repeatedly shelled Odesa and other peaceful cities, as a result of which many civilians died.

"He was an absolutely legal target from the point of view of the laws and customs of war," says the interlocutor of Babel.

Russian media reports that Trankovsky was monitored for about a week, and the improvised explosive device was activated remotely.

"It is symbolic that the Russian war criminal, on whose hands the blood of dozens of peaceful Ukrainians, ended his inglorious life on Taras Shevchenko Street in Sevastopol. Payback for crime is only a matter of time. No occupier and murderer can feel safe wherever he is," the interlocutor adds.

