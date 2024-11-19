The number of dead from the Russian strike in Hlukhiv has increased (UPD)

The number of dead in Hlukhiv (Sumy region) has increased to 10 people. Rescuers are pulling peopleʼs bodies from under the rubble.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service.

Another 13 people were injured, including three children. There are probably three more people under the rubble.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Late in the evening of November 18, Russian troops attacked Hlukhiv with two Shahed drones. The dormitory was attacked around 11:20 p.m.

Among the dead is a child — an 8-year-old boy. The dormitory building is partially destroyed.

The prosecutorʼs office started an investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war, which caused the death of people.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.