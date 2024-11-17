The Air Defense Forces shot down 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 drones

On the night of November 17, the Russian occupiers carried out a massive combined attack on energy facilities of Ukraine with various types of air-, land-, and sea-based missiles, as well as Shahed type UAVs. The Air Defense Forces destroyed 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The radio engineering troops detected and tracked 210 aerial targets — 120 missiles and 90 unmanned aerial vehicles. Here are their types:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic anti-ship missile;

eight Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

101 Kh-101 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

one "Iskander-M" ballistic missile;

four Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radiation missiles;

five Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

90 strike UAVs/drones of an unspecified type.

Russia used seven Tu-160 and 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers, two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, five Su-34 fighter-bombers, four Su-27 fighters, ten MiG-31K fighters and four cruise missile carriers for the air attack..

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved. As of 12:00 p.m., there is information about the downing of 144 air targets — 102 missiles and 42 UAVs, namely:

one 3M22 "Zirkon" hypersonic anti-ship missile;

seven Kh-47M2 “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles;

85 Kh-101 “Kalibr” cruise missiles;

four Kh-22/Kh-31P cruise/anti-radio missiles;

five Kh-59/69 guided air missiles;

42 drones of an unspecified type.

Another 41 UAVs were lost in location, two flew towards the Russian Federation and the occupied territories.

The Air Defense Forces worked in 18 regions of Ukraine: Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Volyn and Lviv.

