During the night and morning, the Russian Federation launched 120 missiles and 90 drones. Here are the consequences for Ukraine

During the night and morning, Russia launched almost 120 missiles and 90 drones. The Air Defense Forces destroyed more than 140 air targets. However, energy facilities throughout Ukraine were damaged due to impact and falling debris.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Russians targeted energy infrastructure throughout Ukraine. Shahed attack drones, cruise ballistic and aeroballistic missiles — including “Zircon”, “Iskander”, “Kinzhal” missiles — flew.

Reports of damage to energy facilities were received from Ivano-Frankivsk region, Volyn, Vinnytsia, Rivne and other regions.

"We are grateful to all our anti-aircraft defense, which was involved in repelling this attack: anti-aircraft missile forces, our aviation — F-16 pilots, "Sushok" and MiGs, mobile fire groups, EW — all worked in an organized manner," added Zelensky.

DTEK added that thermal power plants (TPPs) were under attack. Station equipment is seriously damaged. The employees of the enterprises are already resuming their work. This became the eighth mass attack on the DTEK energy enterprises in a year. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has hit the DTEK thermal power plants more than 190 times.

Due to the blackout of several railway sections in the south, west and north-east of Ukraine, passenger trains are delayed.

"Ukrzaliznytsia" also reported that two railway workers were killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Three more are injured.

Kyiv. The occupiers launched Kh-101/55 and “Kalibr” cruise missiles, “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles, “Iskander-M” (KN-23) ballistic missiles, “Zircon” missiles, and attack drones at the capital. Air defense was working. There is damage to the house and non-residential premises.

Dnipro. High-rise buildings, an educational institution, and a car were damaged in the city. One wounded man is being treated.

Lviv region. Garages were damaged due to the fall of fragments of an enemy rocket, and fires started there. Firefighters are working on the spot. A person who was in the car at the time of the attack died. Two more men were wounded. There is damage to the main heat supply pipe.

Telegram / ДСНС

Zhytomyr region. Damaged residential building. Rescuers extinguished the fire that broke out there.

Telegram / ДСНС

Kyiv region. Missile debris damaged private residential and commercial buildings, a club building and a library, as well as two cars.

Mykolaiv. After the drone attack on the city, the death toll rose to two. Six people were injured, including two children.

Odesa. Due to the missile attack, the city lost electricity and water. Electric transport does not work. The Odesa Regional Military Administration confirmed that the energy infrastructure of the region was damaged due to the attack. There are interruptions in the supply of heat, water and electricity in the region. Emergency power outages continue.

Poltava region. Missile fragments damaged the glazing of six high-rise buildings in the Kremenchuk district, and 5 cars caught fire. There are victims. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Філіп Пронін / Полтавська ОВА

Zaporizhzhia. The critical infrastructure of the region was targeted in the region, as well as throughout the territory of Ukraine. The extent of the destruction is being ascertained. It is known about two wounded.

