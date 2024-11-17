Two people died in Odesa due to a Russian attack

Today, November 17, Russia launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using 120 missiles and 90 drones. Some of them targeted the Odesa region, where two people died as a result of shelling.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper declared this.

The energy infrastructure in the region was under attack. Interruptions with the supply of heat, water and electricity continue. Hospitals and other critical infrastructure facilities were connected to generators.

Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling and restore heat and water supply within a few hours.

Rescuers extinguished fires in three private houses. Four houses were partially destroyed. One known victim is a 17-year-old boy. 35 rescuers were involved in liquidation of the consequences.

In Odesa, 445 invincibility points were deployed, where you can warm up, charge your phone and connect to the Internet.

