Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguard admitted his guilt and agreed to testify against MP

Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguard — Kostyantyn Tsuber — admitted his guilt in the attack on a military man in Dnipro and agreed to testify against MP. For this, the court released Tsuber from serving the sentence.

This is stated in the court decision of November 13.

According to the resolution, Tsuber confessed to the illegal deprivation of liberty of a person committed by a prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and torture (Part 2 of Article 127) and told about the circumstances of the attack on the military man.

On November 7, he entered into a plea agreement with the prosecutor, pledging to cooperate with the investigation and to testify against other persons involved in the case, including Tyshchenko.

Tsuberʼs sentence was five years in prison, but due to the agreement, the court replaced the sentence with two years of probation. This means that he is released from prison on the condition that he does not commit new offenses during this time.

In addition, he must periodically appear for registration with the supervisory authority, report a change of residence, work or study and not travel abroad without permission. The guard was released from the pre-trial detention center, charging for the benefit of the state the costs of forensic examinations in the amount of 6 058 hryvnias.

In June, Slidstvo.Info reported from the court that the lawyer of Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguard did not appear at the meeting. Tsuber shouted that he was being tried illegally and wanted to cut his veins. The meeting was postponed for several hours.

Tyshchenkoʼs case

On June 20, 2024, a video of a fight in the city center appeared on Dnipro Telegram channels. Blogger Ihor Lachenkov wrote that people in uniform from MP Mykola Tyshchenkoʼs entourage beat and twisted military serviceman Dmytro "Syn" Pavlov while he was walking with his child and friends. This happened after Pavlov argued with Tyshchenko. According to one version, Pavlov and his friends asked Tyshchenko what kind of armed people without identification marks were walking with the peopleʼs deputy.

Tyshchenko claimed that during searches of illegal bot farms, "police representatives were attacked." He published a video in which a policeman, surrounded by his men, talks to Pavlov and two other men. Tyshchenko wrote that "a friend of one of the organizers of fraudulent bot farms" hit the investigator several times and allegedly tried to escape.

The Dnipro police did not confirm Tyshchenkoʼs version and reported that unknown persons in camouflage beat the 33-year-old man and detained him illegally. Two criminal proceedings were opened there — for intentional minor bodily injury and illegal deprivation of liberty.

Later it turned out that the policeman who was with Tyshchenko in Dnipro was from the capital police. He was released.

On June 25, Mykola Tyshchenko was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty of a person based on a previous group conspiracy. Another person involved in the clash was informed of the suspicion of illegal deprivation of liberty and torture. The prosecutorʼs office did not say who it is, but it is probably Tyshchenkoʼs bodyguard Tsuber. On the same day, the police detained one of Pavlovʼs attackers.

